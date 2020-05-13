PM Oli to hold all-party meeting later this afternoon

THT Online

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has called an all-party meeting at his official residence in Baluwatar, Kathmandu, at 4:30 pm today.

According to Nepal Communist Party (NCP) General Secretary Bishnu Poudel, PM Oli is holding the all-party meeting to discuss ways to address the COVID-19 crisis and other economic crises arisen of late in the country.

The Prime Minister will hold discussions with former prime ministers, ministers and leaders from various political parties in the wake of surging coronavirus cases in the country.

As of today, the number of cases has reached 219 in the country.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook