Kathmandu: Nepal government has asked doctors studying on a government scholarship to fight COVID-19 from the frontlines to help tackle the outbreak.

The health ministry is making preparations to this effect to help battle the crisis.

The Ministry of Health & Population wrote a letter to state government asking doctors, who have studied MBBS/ MD / MS in government scholarships, to coordinate under different levels of governments in fighting coronavirus pandemic, a global threat.

Likewise, all enrolled MBBS students awarded with scholarships in medical colleges have also been requested to assist amid concerns about the spread of the coronavirus disease.

