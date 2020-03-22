Kathmandu: Nepal government has asked doctors studying on a government scholarship to fight COVID-19 from the frontlines to help tackle the outbreak.
The health ministry is making preparations to this effect to help battle the crisis.
The Ministry of Health & Population wrote a letter to state government asking doctors, who have studied MBBS/ MD / MS in government scholarships, to coordinate under different levels of governments in fighting coronavirus pandemic, a global threat.
Likewise, all enrolled MBBS students awarded with scholarships in medical colleges have also been requested to assist amid concerns about the spread of the coronavirus disease.