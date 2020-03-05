PM Oli’s health sees improvement a day after surgery

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Visible improvement has been noted in Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s health, a day after his kidney transplantation.

Speaking at a press meet organised at Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital (TUTH), Executive Director of the hospital, Prof Dr Prem Krishna Khadga informed mediapersons that expected improvement has been noted in the Prime Minister’s heath post surgery.

Dr Khadga added that PM Oli has started liquid and soft diet from today, indicating gradual improvement in his post operative condition.

Doctors at TUTH successfully completed the kidney transplant surgery on the Prime Minister on Wednesday. A team of medical professionals led by Dr Prem Raj Gyawali had performed the surgery. This is the second time that the PM Oli underwent a kidney transplant. He had a renal transplant 12 years ago in Apollo Hospital, India.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister’s kidney donor, a relative, is also recovering well.

