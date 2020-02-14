PM Oli’s House address postponed until next meeting

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The contents of House of Representatives meeting scheduled for this afternoon will see a few changes owing to the sudden demise of National Assembly member Durga Prasad Upadhyay.

Earlier, Prime Minister Oli was set to address the House to apprise the parliamentarians of the government’s achievements in the last two years. He will now do so in the next House meeting.

NA member Upadhyay, a Nepali Congress lawmaker, died at his residence in Rupandehi on Friday morning. Today’s meeting will end by passing a condolence-motion.

