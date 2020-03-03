PM to undergo kidney transplant at 9am tomorrow: Dr Sayami

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, who is currently admitted to Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital ahead of his second kidney transplant, will undergo surgery for the same at 9:00am on Wednesday.

Talking to mediapersons gathered at the TUTH premises to gather updates regarding the PM’s health, Dr Arun Sayami, Head of Cardiology Department said the Prime Minister’s medical reports ahead of the transplant are sound and the patient is in a good condition to undergo surgery. “The procedure will begin at 9:00am sharp.”

“PM Oli is very confident of the procedure. Although we are a little worried, he is assuring us instead that he will recover soon and conduct a cabinet meeting within the week,” Dr Sayami added.

A team of Nepali doctors will perform the surgery, however, a doctor who was involved in the Prime Minister’s first transplant is here for support, the doctor added.

Meanwhile, the TUTH through a statement has said that PM Oli’s health condition is fine and he is under constant expert observation.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook