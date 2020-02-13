Police chief Gyawaly assumes office

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

Kathmandu, February 12

Home Secretary Maheshwor Neupane conferred insignia on newly appointed Inspector General of Police Thakur Prasad Gyawaly amid a function organised at the Ministry of Home Affairs today.

Gyawaly was promoted to top cop as per the decision of the Council of Ministers yesterday after his predecessor Sarbendra Khanal attained compulsory retirement as per 30-year service limit.

On the decoration ceremony, Secretary Neupane wished IGP Gyawaly for successful tenure and underscored the need to respect and maintain the chain of command by everyone in the security agency. Neupane also urged the new IGP to further boost the morale of the rank and file of Nepal Police by fully implementing his commitment to peace, law and order.

“I would like to encourage the IGP to steer the security department in a manner to transform it into a capable agency of the country,” Secretary Neupane said. He directed Nepal Police to neutralise destructive activities, while complying with basic norms of human rights and maintaining coordination with other security agencies.

On the occasion, IGP Gyawaly expressed his gratitude to the Government of Nepal for appointing him the top cop, which he termed ‘a genuine recognition of his professional integrity and efficiency’.

He said he was proud to head Nepal Police, which is dedicated to service the nation and people. “I take it as my responsibility with challenges and vow to turn it into an opportunity,” he said.

IGP Gywali said Nepal Police was guided by the policy directives of the Government of Nepal in line with the principles of human rights, rule of law and citizen supremacy as enshrined in the constitution and prevailing laws. “Nepal Police is committed to maintaining law and order and bringing to book anyone involved in criminal and destructive activities,” Gyawaly said. “The security agency will always remain people-centric and transparent when it comes to enforce the existing laws,” he added.

IGP Gyawaly took charge of office today and directed all rank and file of Nepal Police to perform their duties and responsibilities with greater restraint, professionalism, transparency, high morale, motivation and accountability.

Addressing a special function organised in Nepal Police Headquarters, he said, “Police personnel should be true friend of helpless citizens and victims while maintaining peace and security in society. I direct police personnel to carry out result-oriented, evidence-based and scientific criminal investigation through maximum utilisation of available resources.”

