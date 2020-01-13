Police open fire to arrest murder suspect

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, January 12

Police opened fire to arrest a murder suspect, Bishnu Tamang, 30, at Jammu Danda, near Jorpati this evening.

A police team from Metropolitan Police Circle, Bouddha, was heading towards the site to arrest Tamang and were forced to open fire as he tried to run away by pelting stones at them, said police. DSP Ramesh Bahadur Rai said, “A bullet pierced through the calf of Tamang’s left leg and also injured his right leg.”

Tamang is being treated at Bir Hospital and his condition is said to be normal, said police.

Tamang is accused of murdering a 17-month-old baby in Sindhupalchok in January last year. He is also charged with an attempt to murder a medical student in Kathmandu. Tamang, who hails from Jugal Rural Municipality of Sindhupalchok, was living in Attarkhel of Gokarna Municipality.

A version of this article appears in print on January 13, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

