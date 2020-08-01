Police personnel deployed at HoR Speaker’s residence tests positive for COVID-19

THT Online

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: One of the police personnel deployed at the residence of Speaker of the House of Representatives has tested positive for coronavirus.

It has been learnt that the security personnel diagnosed with the viral contagion has not come in contact with Speaker Agni Prasad Sapkota since July 21.

Meanwhile, Central Police Spokesperson and Information Officer, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kuber Kadayat said the authorities have yet to receive information about the detection of COVID-19 on the police personnel.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook