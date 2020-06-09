THT Online

KATHMANDU: A group of people took to the streets protesting government’s ineffective handling of the coronavirus pandemic in Kathmandu, today.

Soonafter, police personnel resorted to use of force against the peaceful demonstration that was being staged near the Prime Minister’s official residence in Baluwatar.

Police baton charged and used water cannons to disperse the crowd that was following safe distancing measures to voice out their disappointment over state’s poor response to the current crisis. The security personnel also detained many from the demonstration site.

The crowd of over 200 people that had organised themselves under the “Down with Government’s Incompetence: Wake up and Save Lives” campaign demanded that the government expand the limit of PCR testings, correct quarantine strategies and address the mismanagement of the facilities, provide relief packages for daily wage workers, while also remodel the lockdown strategies. Questions were raised over the governments inability to make proper use of relief fund allocated to fight the pandemic.

