Police vehicle wheel-locked in Anamnagar

Kathmandu, January 20

In a rare event today, traffic police officials wheellocked a police vehicle belonging to the Ministry of Home Affairs, which was parked in a no-parking zone at Anamnagar.

Traffic police personnel from Metropolitan Traffic Police Division, Singha Durbar, who were on their regular petrolling around the area, caught the government vehicle with registration No Na 1 Jha 1425, and wheel locked it for parking on the roadside.

The vehicle was parked just at a crossroad, blocking the entrance to the narrow street. The vehicle driver when approached by THT said that he had stopped the vehicle to get a cooking gas cylinder from a shop there. “I thought I would stop only for a few minutes, but it took more time. I know I should not have done that,” the driver said.

The vehicle was later taken to the MTPD by traffic police. SSP Bhim Prasad Dhakal, head of the MTPD, said the driver was fined Rs 1,000 for the traffic offence and warned not to repeat the mistake.

A version of this article appears in print on January 21, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

