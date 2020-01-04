Post-mortem affected due to lack of doctors

Himalayan News Service

Bajura, January 3

Two days after an accident that took the lives of four people in Bajura’s Himali Rural Municipality, post-mortem of the bodies is yet to take place, due to lack of doctors.

According to District Police Office Bajura Chief DSP Uddhav Singh Bhat, the bodies are kept at Kolti Primary Health Centre for post-mortem.

“There are five doctors here, but as neither the administration nor the police told us anything earlier, we didn’t send any doctor there to conduct autopsy,” said District Hospital Bajura Chief Dr Rupandra Bishwokarma, adding that a doctor will head to the health centre tomorrow. “As we were approached today and told that we should send a doctor to conduct the autopsy, we’re now preparing to send a doctor,” he explained.

It is important to note that Kolti Primary Health Centre is about two days’ walk from the district headquarters Martadi. The health centre has been without a doctor for the past two months.

Four persons died on the spot and as many were injured when a jeep heading to Kolti from Dhulachaur in Bajura’s Himali Rural Municipality skidded off the road and fell into the Karnali River at Kalapada yesterday. One person went missing in the accident.

A version of this article appears in print on January 04, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook