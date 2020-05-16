Postpartum woman with respiratory issue dies in Dhulikhel Hospital; cause of death yet to be ascertained

THT Online

KATHMANDU: A postpartum woman, admitted to Dhulikhel Hospital after suffering from a breathing difficulty, has passed away.

It has been learnt that the woman, a native of Sindhupalchok district, had delivered a baby nine days ago at Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital (TUTH), in Kathmandu. Following the delivery of her child, she was discharged from the health facility and went back home.

She was taken to Dhulikhel Hospital after she suddenly developed a difficulty in breathing. There she passed away.

The cause of her death is yet to be ascertained. However, her swab sample was collected to conduct a PCR test to check for COVID-19 as she was taken in with respiratory issue.

High alert has been adopted at the hospital in Dhulikhel with suspicions of coronavirus infection.

(Further details are awaited)

