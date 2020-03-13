Prescription drugs seized

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, March 12

Narcotics Control Bureau of Nepal Police today arrested two persons with 1,966 ampoules of diazepam, buprenorphine and phenergan, besides 540 tablets of nitravet, from Besigaun of Gokarneshwor Municipality.

Those arrested have been identified as Rajiv Tamang, 54, of Sindhupalchowk and Saroj Rai, 21, of Okhaldhunga.

Plainclothes cops deployed by NCB raided their rented room and took them into custody along with the huge cache of controlled pharmaceutical drugs. NCB said Rs 194,500 was also confiscated from them.

A version of this article appears in print on March 13, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

