President Bhandari receives Dashain tika, jamara

KATHMANDU: President Bidya Devi Bhandari today received Dashain tika and jamara from Guru Khem Chandra Dhakal at the auspicious hour, 10:19 am, at the Office of President in Sheetal Niwas, Kathmandu, on the occasion of Bijaya Dashami.

President Bhandari received tika, jamara and blessings from also mother Mithila Pandey, said President’s personal joint secretary Shiva Bhattarai.

On the occasion, President Bhandari offered tika, jamara and blessings to daughters and son-in-laws, Usha Kira, Nisha Kusum, Umesh Thapa and Avishekh Yadav and two granddaughters.