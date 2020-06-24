President Bhandari to hold discussions with top leaders today

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: President Bidya Devi Bhandari is holding discussions with top leaders of different political parties on contemporary issues at the Office of the President in Shital Niwas today.

President Bhandari will be discussing on issues including prevention and control of COVID-19, constitution amendment, among others, at 5:00 pm today, shared Bhesh Raj Adhikari, President’s chief personal secretary.

Former prime ministers, leaders of different political parties, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Chairperson and Vice-Chairperson of the National Assembly, and political parties representing in the parliament are invited to the meeting.

“It has been three months since President Bhandari held meetings with leaders of various parties due to the nationwide lockdown,” Adhikari said, adding that it is a collective and regular meeting.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook