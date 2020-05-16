Prez stays clear of controversy

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: President Bidhya Devi Bhandari, who had courted controversy by using the term ‘My Government’ in the last year’s policies and programmes speech in the Parliament, chose not to use the term on Friday when she unveiled the government’s policies and programmes for the new fiscal year.

In her speech, the president used the term ‘current government,’ this government’, ‘the government’ and Government of Nepal.’

Political leaders and civil society members had accused the president of emulating a term used by the king in the past.

