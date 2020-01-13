President, PM send condolences to Oman

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, January 12

President Bidya Devi Bhandari today sent a message of condolence to the people of Oman on the demise of His Majesty Qaboos bin Said Al Said, Sultan of the Sultanate of Oman.

In the message, she extended heartfelt condolence to the members of the royal family and government and the people of Oman.

President Bhandari also recalled that late Sultan was a visionary statesman, who made tremendous contribution to peace, progress and prosperity of his country and played important role for fostering peace, stability and cooperation in the region.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli also sent a message of condolence to the people of Oman today, expressing deep sadness on the demise of His Majesty Qaboos bin Said Al Said.

In the message, the prime minister said Nepal had lost a good friend and a well-wisher, read a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

