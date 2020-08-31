Nepal | August 31, 2020

KATHMANDU: President Bidya Devi Bhandari and Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli sent messages of condolence to the people of India on the demise of former Indian president Pranab Mukherjee.

President Bhandari issued a statement extending her condolences to the people of India, the government and the bereaved family on behalf of Nepali people and the government.

“Nepal has lost a good friend with his demise,” the President said.

Likewise, PM Oli also expressed sadness on passing away of the former Indian president.

“In his demise, Nepal has lost a great friend. We remember his contributions in strengthening Nepal-India relations in different capacities of his public life,” PM Oli’s message on Twitter read.

Mukherjee, who had suffered a fall and was operated for a blood clot removal in his brain on August 10, was diagnosed with Covid-19 prior to the surgery. He was 84.

Mukherjee served as the 13th president of India from 2012 to 2017.

