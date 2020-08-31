THT Online

KATHMANDU: President Bidya Devi Bhandari and Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli sent messages of condolence to the people of India on the demise of former Indian president Pranab Mukherjee.

President Bhandari issued a statement extending her condolences to the people of India, the government and the bereaved family on behalf of Nepali people and the government.

भारतका पूर्व राष्ट्रपति श्री प्रणव मुखर्जीको आज भएको दु:खद् निधनबाट मर्माहत भएको छु । नेपाली जनता, नेपाल सरकार तथा मेरो व्यक्तिगत तर्फबाट भारतीय जनता, भारत सरकार र शोकाकुल परिवारप्रति हार्दिक समवेदना व्यक्त गर्दछु । उहाँको निधनबाट नेपालले एक असल मित्र गुमाएको छ । — Bidya Devi Bhandari (@PresidentofNP) August 31, 2020

“Nepal has lost a good friend with his demise,” the President said.

Likewise, PM Oli also expressed sadness on passing away of the former Indian president.

“In his demise, Nepal has lost a great friend. We remember his contributions in strengthening Nepal-India relations in different capacities of his public life,” PM Oli’s message on Twitter read.

I am deeply saddened by the news of passing away of former President of India H.E. Pranab Mukherjee. Heartfelt condolences to the government and people of India as well as the bereaved family members. pic.twitter.com/YGZEFpWc7F — K P Sharma Oli (@kpsharmaoli) August 31, 2020

Mukherjee, who had suffered a fall and was operated for a blood clot removal in his brain on August 10, was diagnosed with Covid-19 prior to the surgery. He was 84.

Mukherjee served as the 13th president of India from 2012 to 2017.

