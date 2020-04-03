Prez Bhandari commends govt for its role in controlling Covid-19 spread

THT Online

KATHMANDU: President Bidya Devi Bhandari today addressed the nation and spoke briefly on measures taken by the government to curb the spread of Covid-19 pandemic and the citizens’ response to the same.

In the video, the president asks the citizens to have patience in a bid to sail through these difficult times.

Among other things, the president has praised the government for its role during the crisis and has gone on to say that it is because of the government’s plans and policies that the global pandemic of such magnitude is under control in Nepal.

“Let us not be guided by emotions and rather gauge the gravity of this disease and support the government in the prevention, control of the pandemic and treatment of those infected with it,” president said in her address.

Likewise, she urged the people to comply with the nationwide lockdown rules for a larger good and to maintain hygiene.

The president has also requested Nepalis spread across the globe to stay safely, wherever they are.

She expressed words of encouragement for the health professionals, security forces, and others who are on the frontlines in this battle against Covid-19.

Her address was broadcast on state owned Nepal Television at 7:30 pm.

President addresses the nation: Video

