Prime Minister calls a meeting with high-level coordination committee

KATHMANDU: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli today called a meeting with members of the High-Level Coordination Committee for the Prevention and Control of COVID-19.

The meeting was called at Prime Minister’s official residence in Baluwatar.

It has been learnt that the meeting was called to discuss the issue of citizens stranded at various places across the country due to the nationwide lockdown, among other matters.

Many people across the country are at this point either walking or stranded, unable to figure out how to get home, which has drawn the government’s attention.

The high-level committee is led by Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Ishwar Pokharel.

