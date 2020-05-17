Nepal | May 17, 2020

Prime Minister condoles death of Covid-19 victim

Published: May 17, 2020 3:15 pm On: Kathmandu
THT Online
KATHMANDU: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Sunday condoled the death of a 29-year-old woman from Sindhupalchok district who passed away due to coronavirus infection on Friday.

PM offered his condolences to the bereaved family while expressing sadness on demise of the victim. ”I am deeply saddened by the death of the new mother from Sindhupalchok because of the disease despite the government’s efforts to prevent human casualties from COVID-19,” Prime Minister Oli wrote on Twitter.

A press release issued by the Ministry of Health and Population on Saturday evening confirmed that the woman had died due to coronavirus while undergoing treatment at Dhulikhel Hospital.

