Prime Minister condoles death of Covid-19 victim

KATHMANDU: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Sunday condoled the death of a 29-year-old woman from Sindhupalchok district who passed away due to coronavirus infection on Friday.

PM offered his condolences to the bereaved family while expressing sadness on demise of the victim. ”I am deeply saddened by the death of the new mother from Sindhupalchok because of the disease despite the government’s efforts to prevent human casualties from COVID-19,” Prime Minister Oli wrote on Twitter.

कोरोनाको संक्रमणबाट कसैले पनि ज्यान गुमाउन नपरोस् भन्ने सरकारको प्रयासका बावजुद सिन्धुपाल्चोक निवासी सुत्केरी महिलाको मृत्युको खबरले मलाई अत्यन्त दुःखी तुल्याएको छ। मृतकप्रति भावपूर्ण श्रद्धाञ्जलि र शोकाकुल परिवारजनमा गहिरो समवेदना ब्यक्त गर्दछु। — K P Sharma Oli (@kpsharmaoli) May 17, 2020

A press release issued by the Ministry of Health and Population on Saturday evening confirmed that the woman had died due to coronavirus while undergoing treatment at Dhulikhel Hospital.

