Prime Minister inaugurates FNCCI’s 54th Annual General Meeting

KATHMANDU: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli today inaugurated the 54th annual general meeting of the Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI).

The inauguration ceremony was held at the Prime Minister’s official residence in Baluwatar, Kathmandu.

PM Oli, during the programme, stressed that joint efforts by the government and private sector could secure economic growth considerably, adding that the growth has been slow owing to the Covid-19 crisis.

He said, cooperation between FNCCI and all levels of the government could help in rehabilitating the economy.

The Prime Minister was of the opinion that national economy could be uplifted with private sector investing within the country. Stating the need to modernise the agriculture sector, he urged industrialists to channel their investment in this sector.

FNCCI President Bhawani Rana, in the programme, highlighted the importance of government taking the initiative to create job opportunities for youths who have returned home from foreign countries due to the pandemic.

