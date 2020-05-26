Prime Minister Oli calls an all-party meeting

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has called an all-party meeting today.

The meeting has been called to discuss COVID-19 situation in the country, the government’s response and the way ahead. PM Oli had addressed the nation yesterday regarding the same.

In addition, it has been learnt that the meeting will also discuss amendment of the Schedule 3 of constitution in connection to the national coat-of-arms. The issuance of a new political map of Nepal incorporating Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Kalapani also calls for the image of the map on the coat-of-arms to be corrected.

Prime Minister’s Press Advisor Surya Thapa informed that meeting has been called at 5:00 pm at Prime Minister’s official residence in Baluwatar.

