Prime Minister pays tribute to martyrs

KATHMANDU: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli paid tribute to the martyrs by visiting the Martyrs Memorial in Lainchaur on the occasion of Martyrs’ Day, today.

The Prime Minister laid a wreath at the Memorial and offered tributes to the known and unknown martyrs amidst a programme organised by the Martyrs’ Week Main Programme Committee constituted under the initiative of Kathmandu Metropolitan City (KMC).

Prior to this, a morning procession was organised today. High-level government officials, people’s representatives, along with musical bands of security bodies set out towards the Martyrs Memorial from Ratna Park.

A condolence meet, first programme under the Martyrs’ Week, was held on January 24 at Kharibot in Teku, the place where martyr Shukra Raj Shastri was hanged to death by the then Rana regime. Similarly, the second programme was held on January 27 at Sifal in Kathmandu where martyr Dharma Bhakta Mathema was executed. The third programme under the Martyrs’ Week was held on January 29 at Shova Bhagawati where the then Rana rulers shot martyrs Gangalal Shrestha and Dasrath Chand to death.

Condolence assemblies were held in all these commemorative events and tributes were paid to each of the four martyrs.

KMC has been observing the Martyrs’ Week by forming the main programme committee since 2012 BS. Meanwhile, KMC has installed life-size statues of the four martyrs honouring their sacrifice for the country. They attained martyrdom during the movement to establish democracy in Nepal in 1997 BS or 1941 AD.

Meanwhile, in a message today on the occasion of Martyrs’ Day, President Bidya Devi Bhandari expressed her belief that Martyrs’ Day would be meaningful, if all, played their part with honesty to materialise martyrs’ dream.

Stating that the Day is being observed by organising various constructive programmes as a mark of respect towards martyrs — who sacrificed their lives for the sake of the nation and its people — President Bhandari said the country has achieved the status of a federal democratic republic as a result of the martyrs’ sacrifice.

