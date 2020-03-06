Prime Minister says he will return to work soon

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli is confident that he will return to work soon after recovery from his surgery.

Prime Minister Oli’s chief advisor Bishnu Rimal met with him today and held a brief conversation. Rimal quoted the PM in a tweet — I got the opportunity to speak with the Prime Minister today for the first time after his surgery. “Tell my friends that my health is improving at a fast pace. I will return to work soon.” Very glad. Wishing the Prime Minister a speedy recovery!

PM Oli’s health has continued to improve on the third day of his kidney transplantation. He had started liquid and soft diet from Thursday, indicating gradual improvement in his post operative condition.

Doctors at TUTH successfully completed the kidney transplant surgery on the Prime Minister on Wednesday. A team of medical professionals led by Dr Prem Raj Gyawali had performed the surgery. This is the second time that PM Oli underwent a kidney transplant. He had a renal transplant 12 years ago in India.

The Prime Minister’s kidney donor, a relative, is also known to be recovering well.

