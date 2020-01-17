Princess to visit Nepal

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Princess Astrid, younger sister of the King of the Belgium, is visiting Nepal from January 19 to 25, stated the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday.

During her stay, she is scheduled to pay a courtesy call on President Bidhya Devi Bhandari.

Princess Astrid will have separate meetings with the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Ishwar Pokhrel, Minister of Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali and Minister of Health and Population Bhanu Bhakta Dhakal.

Princess Astrid will also visit Kailai, Nawalparasi and Chitwan districts. She has been active in anti-landmine campaign as special envoy to the Ottawa Convention on the Prohibition of the Use, Stockpiling, Production and Transfer of Anti-Personnel Mines and on their Destruction, said the MoFA.

A version of this article appears in print on January 17, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook