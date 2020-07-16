Private schools discontinue online classes starting today

KATHMANDU: Umbrella organisations of private schools — Private and Boarding Schools’ Organisation Nepal (PABSON) and National Private and Boarding Schools’ Organisation Nepal (N-PABSON) — have stated that they are compelled to stop online classes due to financial crisis.
Issuing a joint press statement, PABSON and N-PABSON, said that they are unable to continue any academic activities after the government restricted them from collecting fees, which is their only source of income.
Nepal government has directed the private schools to not collect fees during the lockdown period which has left them in a financial distress.
Earlier, both the organisations had issued a joint statement requesting parents for the payment of fees for the month of Chaitra (March/April) owing to difficulties in sustaining academic institutions due to lockdown.
Schools across the country have been shut since March 24 due to coronavirus pandemic induced nationwide lockdown. Several schools have been conducting online classes during this period. However, not being able to pay their teachers and employees, and take care of other expenses including house rent, bank instalments, insurance, phone and electricity bills, internet services, has put the schools in financial and business crisis, reads the statement.
“Despite being keenly aware and worried about the situation the students are in at present with the discontinuance of their education, we are unable to take forward the alternative teaching and learning activities with zero income,” said the umbrella organisations.
Owing to the impact of the ongoing pandemic and its economic repercussions, parents are facing financial constraints, and at the same time, schools are also struggling to make ends meet.
The organisations further suggest that this move was the only feasible and appropriate option at the moment, however, they are open for dialogue to solve the problem.
