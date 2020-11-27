Private sector’s role in reviving tourism stressed

KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 26
The private sector needs to unite and work together for rehabilitation and revival of the tourism sector that has been hard-hit by COVID-19 pandemic.
Speakers at an interaction organised by Nepal Tourism Board to promote tourism highlighted this. They further stressed the need to widen pathways for partnership between the government and the private sector to rehabilitate the tourism sector.
Minister of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Yogesh Kumar Bhattarai, Tourism Secretary Yadav Prasad Koirala and chiefs and representatives of tourism umbrella organisations participated in the programme.
Representatives from the private sector stressed the need to open tourism activities with effective communication and coordination, underlining adherence to health security protocols for rehabilitation and revival of tourism industry.
Tourism Minister Bhattarai said concrete steps were initiated for operating the tourism sector. He also expressed commitment to rehabilitate and reinstate the tourism sector to its past glory, NTB stated in a press release today.
Tourism Secretary Koirala urged one and all to collaborate in preparing a work plan to tide over the present crisis in the sector and move ahead.
NTB Executive Director Dr Dhananjaya Regmi briefed about work carried out in the past and at present by the Board to address the adverse impact of COVID-19 on tourism. He urged for unity and collaboration of the private sector for effective rehabilitation and revival of the sector.
A version of this article appears in print on November 27, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
