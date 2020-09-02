Prohibitory order in Kathmandu valley extended further till Sep 9

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The District Administration Offices of the three districts in Kathmandu valley have decided to further extend the ongoing lockdown by another week.

The Chief District Officers of Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur after consultation with the Home Ministry have made a decision to this effect.

Earlier, some changes to the current modality of shutdown were being contemplated by the district authorities as stakeholders had recommended partial lifting of the lockdown citing hardship faced by the people due to absolute closure of all kinds of activities.

However, in view of the sharp spike in number of daily cases in the valley and therefore a huge concentration of active cases, it has been decided that the shutdown will continue for another week.

The initial order that was decreed on August 20 and saw a week-long term extension on August 27 was due to expire today midnight.

