Prohibitory order in Kathmandu valley extended further till Sep 9

KATHMANDU: The District Administration Offices of the three districts in Kathmandu valley have decided to further extend the ongoing lockdown by another week.
The Chief District Officers of Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur after consultation with the Home Ministry have made a decision to this effect.
Earlier, some changes to the current modality of shutdown were being contemplated by the district authorities as stakeholders had recommended partial lifting of the lockdown citing hardship faced by the people due to absolute closure of all kinds of activities.
However, in view of the sharp spike in number of daily cases in the valley and therefore a huge concentration of active cases, it has been decided that the shutdown will continue for another week.
The initial order that was decreed on August 20 and saw a week-long term extension on August 27 was due to expire today midnight.
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 1 People perform rituals at Hanumandhoka during Upaku, a procession in remembrance of the deceased beloved ones during Indrajatra on Tuesday. Read More...
PANCHTHAR: Coronavirus pandemic has hit the Panchthar jail with a prisoner testing positive to the virus, today. A 40-year-old man, who was arrested three days ago in a case of child marriage and was in a custody of the District Police Office, Panchthar, has contracted the disease. Swab sample Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. Read Also: Kathmandu valley reports highest single-day jump in Covid-19 cases today As of today, 70 Read More...
KATHMANDU: English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran and wife Cherry Seaborn have become parents to their first child, a baby girl. They have named her Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran. Sheeran gave an update to fans on Instagram: "Ello! A quick message from me as I have some personal news that I wante Read More...
KATHMANDU: Hollywood actor Channing Tatum is set to release a children's picture book and has dedicated it to his daughter Everly. Taking to his Instagram on August 31, the actor released the news of his first children's book — The One and Only Sparkella. He posted: “Guys, I don’t know Read More...
KATHANDU: Inspired by his own experience as a parent, Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar has penned a children's book The Big Thoughts of Little Luv. Taking to his Twitter on September 1, Johar announced the release of his book: "Am excited to share something special with all of you....my first pic Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Home Affairs will take a decision on the next step regarding the prohibitory order in the valley, on Wednesday. The Chief District Officers of the three districts in the valley -- Kathmandu, Bhaktapur and Lalitpur -- had conducted a virtual meeting on Tuesday. However, Read More...
KATHMANDU: American pop star Ariana Grande has become the first woman to have 200 million followers on Instagram. Grande, 27 is followed by reality TV star-entrepreneur Kylie Jenner and singer-actor Selena Gomez with 193 and 190 million followers, respectively. Singer Lady Gaga congratulated G Read More...