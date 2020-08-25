THT Online

KATHMANDU: A meeting of the Chief District Officers of Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur and the heads of security forces have decided that the ongoing prohibitory order in the Kathmandu valley will extend further by a week till September 2.

According to a source at the Home Ministry, a meeting of the valley’s Crisis Management Centre has forwarded its recommendation to the Home administration to continue the regulation that was clamped on August 20 and extend it by a week.

On Monday, the local governments of the three districts had decided that the offices of local authorities would suspend all their services, except for the essential ones, till August 31 keeping in mind the steady rise in number of Covid-19 cases.

Kathmandu valley currently houses the highest number of active Covid-19 cases wherein Kathmandu is the district with highest number of people undergoing treatment for the disease at present, in the country.

