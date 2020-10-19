Public Service Commission halts all written exams until further notice

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The Public Service Commission has decided to postpone all scheduled written examinations until further notice citing the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Issuing a notice, the PSC has stated that all written exams scheduled by the Commission from November 1 have been halted for the present until another notice is made public.

The exams have been postponed as per the Commission’s decision taken today.

PSC has explained that it has taken the step keeping in mind the exam candidates’ fears regarding the spread of Covid-19 and the infection being detected among its employees, which has created hurdles in examination management.

