Pulchock tense after locals pull Machhindranath chariot defying prohibitory orders

KATHMANDU: A clash ensued between police and locals as the latter started Machhindranath Jatra by pulling the chariot defying prohibitory orders on Thursday afternoon.
Locals thronged in a large number without any prior notice. Police after failing to reason with the people present in thousands resorted to the use of water canons in a bid to disperse the crowd.
The locals then retorted by pelting stones at the police vehicles.
At present, security personnel have taken the situation under control and have cordoned the area.
