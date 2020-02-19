Quarantined Nepalis test negative for COVID-19: Health Ministry

THT Online

KATHMANDU: All Nepalis evacuated from China and quarantined in Kharipati have tested negative for coronavirus.

In a press release, today, the Health Ministry stated that all 175 Nepalis who were rescued from Hubei province of China have shown no symptoms of COVID-19. The tests were run at Sukraraj Tropical and Infectious Disease Hospital in Teku.

The Health Ministry further stated that the tests will be carried out again after at the end of the quarantine period, which is a minimum of 14 days.

Nepalis who were evacuated from Hubei province of China on February 16 have been quarantined at the Nepal Electricity Authority Training Centre, Kharipati, Bhaktapur.

