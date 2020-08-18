‘Rashtra Kavi’ Madhav Prasad Ghimire passes away

THT Online

KATHMANDU: ‘Rashtra Kavi’ Madhav Prasad Ghimire has passed away this evening.

The national poet died in his own residence in Kathmandu at the age of 101. Nearly two years ago, the revered senior poet had marked his centennial.

It has been learnt that final rites of the much loved poet and writer will take place tomorrow.

Ghimire, who made remarkable contributions in Nepali literature, was born on Asoj 7, 1976 BS (September 23, 1919) in Bahundada, Pustun of Lamjung district.

