Rato Machhindranath chariot procession postponed

KATHMANDU: The chariot procession of Rato Machhindranath has been postponed until further notice.
Issuing a follow-up notice today, chief of Lalitpur Branch Office of Guthi Sansthan, Rajan Bhuju, informed that the procession has been postponed for now, owing to the risk of COVID-19 transmission.
“We would like to inform all concerned stakeholders that the Rato Machhindranath chariot procession will be re-scheduled after receiving the auspicious date and time for the same,” stated chief Bhuju in the note.
Earlier, through a notice issued on Tuesday, the Guthi Sansthan had informed that the chariot procession would begin from Saturday, July 25.
(UPDATED)
Rato Machhindranath chariot procession to begin on July 25
KATHMANDU: The procession of Rato Machhindranath (Bunga Dyah) chariot, dedicated to the God of Rain, has been rescheduled to begin from Saturday, July 25, in Patan.
Bunga Dyah is worshipped as the God of Rain and Harvest by both Hindus and Buddhists.
Chief of Lalitpur Branch Office of Guthi Sansthan, Rajan Bhuju, notified that the auspicious time to begin the chariot procession will be from 12:05 pm to 12:25 pm, on Saturday.
The chariot procession will start from Pulchowk and move through main streets of Lalitpur including Natole, Gabahal, Mangal Bazaar, Patan Sundhara, Lagankhel, Kumaripati and Jawalakhel.
After the procession ends in Jawalakhel, another festival – Bhoto Jatra – commences with great reverence. The procession attracts huge crowd of worshippers and onlookers. There is a special day when women pull the chariot exclusively on the stretch between the localities of Iti and Thati.
The Machhindranath Jatra was earlier cancelled on April 10 due to restrictions imposed on cultural and social activities owing to the risk of Covid-19 transmission.
KATHMANDU: The Department of Hydrology and Meteorology (DoHM) has issued flood alerts across major river basins in the country, and inside Kathmandu valley, as it has forecast heavy rain and thundershowers for the next few days. According to DoHM, the weather will mostly remain clou Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 323,835 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out, w Read More...
KATHMANDU: With the government announcing to resume all international and domestic flights from August 17, the Ministry of Culture Tourism and Civil Aviation today said that it would let all tourism related activities including mountain climbing in the autumn season commence. With the latest an Read More...
JAJARKOT: At a time when day-to-day life of people is being adversely affected due to COVID-19 crisis, flood and landslide victims in Barekot village of Jajarkot district have been additionally reeling under the food scarcity, of late. One of the victims, Man Bahadur Nepali of Siranchaur in B Read More...
KATHMANDU: Following the announcement to resume domestic and international flights from August 17 on Monday, the Government of Nepal has also decided to resume long-haul transport services from the same date. The decision to ease movement restrictions comes in the wake of cabinet's decision to ea Read More...
CHITWAN: One way vehicular movement has resumed along Muglin-Narayangadh road section on Tuesday after 36-hours of obstruction due to landslide triggered by days of incessant rainfall. According to Shiva Khanal, Engineer at the Muglin-Narayangard road extension project, landslides had covered aro Read More...