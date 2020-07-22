Rato Machhindranath chariot procession postponed

THT Online

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: The chariot procession of Rato Machhindranath has been postponed until further notice.

Issuing a follow-up notice today, chief of Lalitpur Branch Office of Guthi Sansthan, Rajan Bhuju, informed that the procession has been postponed for now, owing to the risk of COVID-19 transmission.

“We would like to inform all concerned stakeholders that the Rato Machhindranath chariot procession will be re-scheduled after receiving the auspicious date and time for the same,” stated chief Bhuju in the note.

Earlier, through a notice issued on Tuesday, the Guthi Sansthan had informed that the chariot procession would begin from Saturday, July 25.

(UPDATED)

Rato Machhindranath chariot procession to begin on July 25

KATHMANDU: The procession of Rato Machhindranath (Bunga Dyah) chariot, dedicated to the God of Rain, has been rescheduled to begin from Saturday, July 25, in Patan.

Bunga Dyah is worshipped as the God of Rain and Harvest by both Hindus and Buddhists.

Chief of Lalitpur Branch Office of Guthi Sansthan, Rajan Bhuju, notified that the auspicious time to begin the chariot procession will be from 12:05 pm to 12:25 pm, on Saturday.

The chariot procession will start from Pulchowk and move through main streets of Lalitpur including Natole, Gabahal, Mangal Bazaar, Patan Sundhara, Lagankhel, Kumaripati and Jawalakhel.

After the procession ends in Jawalakhel, another festival – Bhoto Jatra – commences with great reverence. The procession attracts huge crowd of worshippers and onlookers. There is a special day when women pull the chariot exclusively on the stretch between the localities of Iti and Thati.

The Machhindranath Jatra was earlier cancelled on April 10 due to restrictions imposed on cultural and social activities owing to the risk of Covid-19 transmission.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook