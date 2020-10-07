Registration for Diversity Visa 2022 opens today

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The United States State Department has opened registration for 2022 Diversity Visa program on Wednesday (October 7).

The US Embassy in Nepal announced the opening of the DV 2022 through a statement on its website, today.

“The application period for the 2022 Diversity Visa (DV) program opens at noon Eastern Daylight Time (EDT), Wednesday, October 7, 2020 (9:45 pm local time in Nepal; Ashwin 21, 2077 B.S.), and closes at noon Eastern Standard Time (EST) on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 (10:45 pm local time; Kartik 25, 2077 B.S.)”, the embassy specified.

Applicants can apply for the DV online (Electronic Diversity Visa E-DV) at www.dvlottery.state.gov.

The embassy warns the interested applicants against paying any fee to enter the program or using consultants for assistance

