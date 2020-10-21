Regulations for infrastructure development issued

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 20

The Ministry of Federal Affairs and General Administration today issued a circular to all district coordination committees, directing them to implement Local Infrastructure Development Partnership (Operating Procedure) Regulations-2019.

The regulations stipulate necessary provisions for selection and prioritisation of development programmes to be carried out throughout the country. According to the MoFAGA, the regulations have identified 14 programmes, which will be carried out in each constituency.

The programmes include irrigation, landslide control, construction and upgradation of roads, water supply and sanitation, conservation of heritage sites, micro-hydroelectricity and electrification, health facilities, support in increase of agricultural productivity, sports infrastructures, orphanage, housing for homeless, infrastructure development of community schools and projects that promote the interests of persons with disabilities.

As per the regulations, there shall be a six-member Programme Advisory Committee, headed by the a member of the House of Representative elected under the first-past-the-post system in each constituency for coordination and facilitation for implementation and management of the programmes to be conducted as per the rules. The committee comprises a HoR member elected under the proportional system, a member of the National Assembly, chief and deputy chief of District Coordination Committee and chairperson or mayor of rural municipality or municipality where the programmes will be implemented.

“Functions and duties of the committee are to collect details of projects and solve the problems arising in the course of implementation of programmes or projects. The regulations prohibit selection and implementation of programmes in collusion with political parties and their sister organisations by sidelining broader interest of people living in the concerned constituency,” said MoFAGA. There shall be a steering committee led by the PAC coordinator for the purpose of selection and monitoring of programmes.

The regulations require the committee to prioritise the infrastructure projects that create labour-based employment, ensure maximum public participation and reduce disaster risk, and send the details to the Ministry of Federal Affairs and General Administration, District Treasury Controller Office and the concerned local level by the end of November, each year. The programme or project shall have a cost estimate of five million rupees in minimum. Any programme with cost estimate of more five million rupees shall be awarded to a contractor through bidding.

However, a programme with less than five million rupees may be implemented through a concerned user group. Concerned local level is the implementing body of the programme. The chief administration officer of the concerned local level shall be responsible to ensure quality and timely completion of the project. As per the regulations, the MoFAGA shall provide the amount to the local level through the District Treasury Controller Office.

A version of this article appears in print on October 21, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

