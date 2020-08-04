KATHMANDU: At a meeting called to discuss government’s further steps to contain the spread of Covid-19, experts suggested that the government should reimpose lockdown to ensure that the pandemic is checked. Some health experts even suggested Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, who had convened the meeting, to issue curfew orders if necessary.
Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli held a discussion with public health experts and leaders of the opposition to decide whether or not to impose second round of lockdown, at his official residence in Baluwatar, today.
The invitees were of the opinion that the situation — with increasing number of cases — could go out of hands if a timely call on precautionary measure was not taken, a Baluwatar source said.
Meanwhile, many of the invited health experts stated otherwise that it would be better to implement security and safety measures strictly rather than to opt for lockdown.
They suggested that the economy should keep running and the authorities could ensure that safety protocols are adhered to, seriously, in a bid to check the spread of Covid-19.
There has been a surge in the number of reported cases in various parts of the country including the capital city. As many as 62 cases were reported in the Kathmandu valley alone on Tuesday.
The government imposed nationwide lockdown had lasted from March 24 to July 21.
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on the coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 398,907 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried ou Read More...
LAMJUNG: A woman has been reported missing in Dordi Rural Municipality-6, Lamjung, after plunging into a river while using Tuin (wire bridge) to cross it. The missing woman has been identified as Phulmaya Gurung, 32, of Simi village in the municipality. According to Inspector Om Prakash Pun a Read More...
Prosecutors looking into bribe allegations Pressure had been building on royals to take action Former king remains "at the disposal" of prosecutors The 82-year-old helped guide Spain back to democracy MADRID: Spain's former king Juan Carlos has decided to leave his country, a drama Read More...
Oli to remain PM till general election, co-chair till General Convention: NCP leader Gokul Baskota Kathmandu, August 3 Co-chairs of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Pushpa Kamal Dahal and KP Sharma Oli held talks today in an attempt to break the current impasse in the party, but failed to Read More...
Airline companies have to resubmit their proposal for slots if flight operations are halted for more than 60 days Kathmandu, August 3 The government's decision to resume domestic and international flights from August 17 has prompted airline companies to start submitting their proposals to the Ci Read More...
Dhading, August 3 In view of increasing deaths related to river mining, the authority in Dhading decided to impose a complete ban on sand mining from rivers in the district during the monsoon season. There is already a rule that bans mining of river products using heavy equipment during the ra Read More...
Kathmandu, August 3 A committee formed to investigate Melamchi tunnel incident has concluded that one of the sluice gates on the tunnel of the Melamchi Water Supply Project had broken due to a technical error. A project engineer and a driver had died due to the flood resulting from the breakag Read More...
Kathmandu, August 3 Minister of Land Management, Cooperatives and Poverty Alleviation Padma Kumari Aryal has directed government employees to work responsibly as the ministry has the responsibility of protecting the property of over 30 million people of the country. She said this at the annual Read More...