KATHMANDU: At a meeting called to discuss government’s further steps to contain the spread of Covid-19, experts suggested that the government should reimpose lockdown to ensure that the pandemic is checked. Some health experts even suggested Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, who had convened the meeting, to issue curfew orders if necessary.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli held a discussion with public health experts and leaders of the opposition to decide whether or not to impose second round of lockdown, at his official residence in Baluwatar, today.

The invitees were of the opinion that the situation — with increasing number of cases — could go out of hands if a timely call on precautionary measure was not taken, a Baluwatar source said.

Meanwhile, many of the invited health experts stated otherwise that it would be better to implement security and safety measures strictly rather than to opt for lockdown.

They suggested that the economy should keep running and the authorities could ensure that safety protocols are adhered to, seriously, in a bid to check the spread of Covid-19.

There has been a surge in the number of reported cases in various parts of the country including the capital city. As many as 62 cases were reported in the Kathmandu valley alone on Tuesday.

The government imposed nationwide lockdown had lasted from March 24 to July 21.

