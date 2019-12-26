Rescued from streets, 70 await kin reunion

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

Kathmandu, December 25

Kathmandu Metropolitan City is having a hard time finding families of 70 of the 215 persons it recently rescued from streets.

Of the rescued persons, 129 men, 14 women, one girl and a boy have been sent back to their houses after providing them psycho-social counselling, while remaining 70 have not provided accurate information about their families. As a result, KMC has been finding it hard to reunite them with their families.

According to Ramji Adhikari chairperson of Manav Sewa Ashram, a shelter house for homeless people, remaining rescued persons have refused to provide right address of their houses fearing that they would be sent back to their homes.

Adhikari said, “They are reluctant to reveal their identity due to their personal reasons. This has caused difficulty for the shelter and Kathmandu Metropolitan City to reunite them with their families.”

On the occasion of its 25th anniversary, Kathmandu Metropolitan City had launched rescue drive of street people from December 15-18.

It had rescued helpless persons mostly from around Kalimati, New Road, Indrachowk and Bouddha. Most of the rescued persons were male and they hailed from Sindhupalchowk, Kavrepalanchowk, Nuwakot, Dhading and Chitwan, according to the Ashram.

