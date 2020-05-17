Nepal | May 17, 2020

The Himalayan Times > Kathmandu > Retrofitting of Singha Durbar resumes amid lockdown

Retrofitting of Singha Durbar resumes amid lockdown

Published: May 17, 2020 11:15 am On: Kathmandu
Himalayan News Service
Share Now:

Kathmandu, May 16

Retrofitting work of the main building of Singha Durbar, which came to a standstill for more than one-and-a-half months after the outbreak of COVID-19, has resumed amid the lockdown.

Jhappar Singh Bishwakarma, deputy director at Central Level Project Implementation Unit (Building) under the National Reconstruction Authority, said retrofitting of the western facade of the main complex had been initiated from the plinth level. Though the work started in October, it was halted towards Marchend following the nationwide lockdown.

“Retrofitting of the western facade has resumed and workers are giving final touches to the remaining three facades by adhering to prescribed precautionary measures and social distancing rule. Retrofitting of the northern, southern and eastern facades have already been completed,” he said. Contract for retrofitting was awarded to Sharma-Gauri-Parvati-New Technical JV.

Construction workers and other staffers have been provided with protective face-masks and sanitisers.

They are working by maintaining social distance, besides undergoing regular health check-up. The construction site has also been disinfected as part of preventive measure against COVID-19.

Laxmi Subedi, a representative from the contractor company said there was regular thermal scanning of all workers during their entry and exit.

As many as 119 labourers have been deployed for the retrofitting work.

They eat and live on the premises of Singha Durbar to ensure that they don’t come in touch with other people outside.

The estimated budget for retrofitting all facades is around Rs 620 million. The NRA had decided to preserve the original structure of the main complex through retrofitting. A study had showed that retrofitting was a better option to keep the originality of the historical building intact.

According to the finding of the study, there was no major damage to the walls.

However, the wood used in the building for windows and doors had to be replaced in the course of retrofitting.

NRA said retrofitting had been done in line with the government’s concept of preserving archaeological heritages and monuments.

The iconic building of the government’s administrative headquarters was damaged in the 2015 earthquakes.

The structure was built in 1908 by the then prime minister Chandra Shumsher JBR during the Rana regime.

The building has unique aesthetic and archaeological value.

Meanwhile, a press release issued by NRA said reconstruction works of Ranipokhari and Dharahara would also resume soon amid the lockdown.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on May 17, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook

Recommended Stories:

Indian man held with undeclared foreign currencies in Hetauda

Share Now:

The Makawanpur District Police has arrested an Indian national with a huge cache of undeclared foreign currencies in the district on Monday night.

Dubai firm dreams of harvesting icebergs for water

Share Now:

A Dubai firm’s dream of towing icebergs from the Antarctic to the Arabian Peninsula could face some titanic obstacles.

UML says no to statute amendment for second phase polls

Share Now:

CPN-UML has accused the ruling parties and the government of trying to influence the first round of local level polls through the misuse of state agencies.

Local election results within a week, says CEC Yadav

Share Now:

Chief Election Commissioner Ayodhee Prasad Yadav has claimed that the Election Commission would publish all the results of the first phase of local election, commenced to elect local representatives of 281 units in 34 districts on May 14, within a week.

Govt compensates Rs 1 million each to Saptari incident victims

Share Now:

The Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister Bimalendra Nidhi on Wednesday handed over Rs 1 million each to kith and kin of five victims of Saptari incident, amid a programme in Rajbiraj.

‘UML gaining victory in local polls despite being encircled’ Oli

Share Now:

CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli on Wednesday claimed that his party had got a success in the first phase of local level elections despite being encircled, adding that the party would also emerge victorious in the second phase of the polls slated for June 14.

Two hurt in Paragliding accident in Pokhara

Share Now:

Two persons including a Bangladeshi tourist were hurt in a paragliding accident at Sarangkot in Pokhara Lekhnath Metropolitan city, on Wednesday.

Nepal to play international friendly against India before hosting Yemen

Share Now:

Nepal national football team is set to play an international football friendly match against its arch-rival India in Mumbai on June 6 before hosting Yemen for the home-leg of AFC Asian Cup 2019 qualifiers in Kathmandu.

© 2020 The Himalayan Times