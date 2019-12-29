Road mending works in Kathmandu Valley gains pace

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

KATHMANDU: Works to mend potholes in the Kathmandu Valley’s major roads have been intensified.

Minister for Physical Infrastructure and Transport Basanta Kumar Nembang, after assuming the office, had directed the Department of Roads to restore the damaged roads.

According to the Division Road Office, Kathmandu works to level up and blacktop are underway at New Baneshwor, Old Baneshwor, Tinkune, Thapathali, Naxal Bhagawati and Kapan areas.

As said by Department of Roads’ Spokesperson Shivahari Sapkota, in the current fiscal year, more budget than that of the previous year was allocated for the maintenance of roads.

Around 70 per cent of the budget will be spent for the restoration of national highways and 30 per cent in the local roadways, said the Roads Board Nepal.

