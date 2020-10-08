Road office to construct roads accessible for people with disabilities

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

KATHMANDU: Division Road Office Kathmandu is planning to construct disabled-friendly roads in various areas in the current fiscal year.

Chief of Division Kuber Nepali shared that the task has been started in the vicinity of Singhadurbar.

The division would construct a separate track for commuters which is accessible to everyone including differently-abled people, in the first stage, considering the flow of commuters.

“This will be soon expanded to all roads,” Nepali added.

Likewise, the Division Office is preparing to construct tracks for commuters in the under-construction roads.

Construction of such tracks is already developed along Gaushala-Chabahil road section.

The division is also preparing the construction of the track at the Koteshwor-Jadibuti road section.

