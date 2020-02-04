Route management issue inconveniencing passengers

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

Kathmandu, February 3

Around two years ago, the government had announced the removal of syndicate system in transport, and the move was expected to improve Kathmandu valley’s transport system.

However, public vehicles’ route management issue continues to persist, forcing passengers to bear with discomfort and inconvenience during travel.

As the issue is yet to be sorted out, some routes have more public vehicles than required while some others have a limited number of vehicles insufficient to cope with the increased flow of passengers.

Until mid-May 2018, transport entrepreneur committees would issue route permits for public vehicles, and now with the government decision to end the syndicate system, route permit is being granted by transport management offices.

As the government is yet to fix routes, route permit is being given on the basis of demand causing imbalanced transportation service.

According to Department of Transport Management Director General Gogan Bahadur Hamal, the route management issue is under discussion and it is taking time as it is a complicated issue.

The route management issue includes determination of the number and capacity of vehicles for defined routes.

