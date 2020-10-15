RPP co-chair Kamal Thapa tests positive for Covid-19

KATHMANDU: Co-chair of Rastriya Prajatantra Party Kamal Thapa is the lastest among Nepali politicians to contract Covid-19.
Thapa announced that he tested positive for the coronavirus infection on Twitter, today.
“I had given my samples for testing on Wednesday on suffering from mild headache, the report for which came positive today,” Thapa wrote.
कोरोना महामारीबाट बच्न सावधानी र सतर्कता कायम राखेकै अवस्थामा हिजो सामान्य टाउको दुखाईको कारण कोभिड-१९ पिसिआर परिक्षण गर्दा मेरो रिपोर्ट 'पोजिटिभ' देखिएको छ।अवस्था सामान्य छ। केही दिन यता मसंग सम्पर्कमा आउनुभएका सबैलाई सुरक्षित र सतर्क रहनु हुन अनुरोध गर्दछु।
— Kamal Thapa (@KTnepal) October 15, 2020
He further urged everyone who had come into contact with him in the last few days to stay safe and cautious.
Many Nepali politicians including two ministers in the Federal government had tested positive for Covid-19 in recent days.
