RPP (United) and RPP unite, to be headed by three chairs

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Rastriya Prajatantra Party and Rastriya Prajatantra Party (United) have finally signed their unification deal, giving shape to the announcement made by the party early this week.

Chairperson of RPP Kamal Thapa and Co-Chairs of RPP (United) Pashupati Shumsher Rana and Prakash Chandra Lohani signed a unification deal at an event held in Kathmandu today. The two parties finally came to an agreement to from a single party after long discussion and dialogue.

Accordingly, the new party will have three presidents. The three presidents will decide on the central committee composition, division of responsibilities and day-to-day affairs of the party.

The unified party will adopt the principle of democracy with monarchy and Sanatan Hindu State. It shall follow local self-governance, liberal economy and non-aligned foreign policy. An interim statute will be developed accordingly. The statute will be drafted and presented by a committee within the next six months. As per the agreement, the general convention of the unified party will be held within the next 18 months. The election symbol of both the parties have been withheld for six months.

RPP flag will be used by the new party as well. A taskforce has been formed to determine further procedures of the unification. Bikram Pandey, Thakur Sharma and Shyam Timalsena from RPP (United) and Dipak Bohara, Buddhiman Tamang and Bhaskar Bhadra of RPP are members of the taskforce.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook