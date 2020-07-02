Ruling NCP (NCP)’s standing committee meeting resumes sans PM Oli

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The sixth meeting of the ongoing session of ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP)’s Standing Committee has resumed on Thursday. However, party co-chair and Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli is not present at the meeting which is now being convened by co-chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal.

The meeting which was originally scheduled to take off at 11:00 am was delayed as PM Oli left Baluwatar to pay a visit to President Bidya Devi Bhandari at Sheetal Niwas.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister summoned a cabinet meeting at 12:00 pm, which now, turns out, has coincided with the SC meeting.

It is to be noted that NCP’s top-rung leaders had recently asked PM Oli to step down from his post reasoning that the government has been handling its responsibilities rather inefficiently.

The PM had recently caused quite a stir in national and international media by means of this controversial statement wherein he blamed Indian state apparatus for making attempts to oust him.

