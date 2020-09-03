Ruling NCP Secretariat meeting at 3pm today

KATHMANDU: The secretariat meeting of ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) will be held at 3:00 pm today.
The meeting is expected to hold discussions on a report submitted by a taskforce formed to settle the intra-party feud.
Today’s meeting is also likely to discuss the nomination of a member in the National Assembly from the President based on the recommendation of the Council of Ministers.
The taskforce led by the party’s secretary general Bishnu Poudel had submitted its report to the party chairman duo KP Sharma Oli and Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘on August 22.
