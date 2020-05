THT Online

KATHMANDU: A meeting of the Secretariat of ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) is underway at Baluwatar.

The last meeting had agreed to take party vice-chair Bamdev Gautam to the lower house of the Federal Parliament at an appropriate time later.

The decision was forwarded in an effort to settle long standing disputes within the party.

Today’s meeting is also likely to decide on the issues to be discussed at the standing committee meeting that has been scheduled for tomorrow.

