KATHMANDU: The meeting of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP)’s Standing Committee has been put off till July 28.

Today’s meeting ended within minutes after a quick discussion on the recent wave of natural calamities that have caused manifold damage to lives and properties across the nation.

Issues other than party’s role and responsibilities in relation to relief for the victims of disasters were untouched and left for the meeting to be held next week.

NCP’s Standing Committee meeting has been scheduled, postponed and rescheduled multiple times since the issue of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s resignation made way to the discussion tables.

PM Oli has been avoiding the SC meetings for long now, including today’s meeting, while his rival faction has been pressurising him to face the committee.

