KATHMANDU: The meeting of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP)’s Standing Committee has been put off till July 28.
Today’s meeting ended within minutes after a quick discussion on the recent wave of natural calamities that have caused manifold damage to lives and properties across the nation.
Issues other than party’s role and responsibilities in relation to relief for the victims of disasters were untouched and left for the meeting to be held next week.
NCP’s Standing Committee meeting has been scheduled, postponed and rescheduled multiple times since the issue of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s resignation made way to the discussion tables.
PM Oli has been avoiding the SC meetings for long now, including today’s meeting, while his rival faction has been pressurising him to face the committee.
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s total coronavirus infection count has reached 17,844 with 186 new cases detected today, stated the Ministry of Health and Population. The new infections were confirmed after testing 4,216 specimens through PCR method across the country, in the last 24 hours, said the ministry Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and the government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 319,872 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried ou Read More...
BARA: Devtal Rural Municipality in Bara district has been sealed after 40 persons were found infected with novel coronavirus in the rural municipality. Mayor, deputy mayor, health professionals, one of the ward chairs, and an executive member of the rural municipality are among those infected. Th Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) has denied allegations of charging unreasonable fare for the rescue of Nepalis stranded abroad amid COVID-19 crisis. NAC stated that no passengers were charged any more than the designated fare in course of the evacuation of stranded Nepali nationals. Read More...
LONDON: England declared their second innings on 129-3 to take a crack at the West Indies batting lineup, setting the visitors a target of 312 on the final day of the second test in Manchester on Monday. England's declaration means they will have 85 overs -- thus giving them a second new ball if Read More...
DHANGADHI: Two persons including a child lost their lives when the flooded Parigaun river swept away houses in Naugad Rural Municipality-6 of Darchula district after continuous rainfall last night. According to chief of Naugad Police Post, Bhuwan Bahadur Chand, Maanmati Devi Thagunna (42), and Pa Read More...