KATHMANDU: All Nepal National Independent Students’ Union (ANNISU) has declared protest against the recent appointment of dean at the Institute of Medicine (IOM).
The students’ union — affiliated to the ruling party — has demanded that appointment of dean be carried out keeping in mind the person’s capability and seniority in order to maintain a good precedent for others to follow.
Issuing a press release, ANNISU stated that its serious attention has been drawn towards the selection of new dean without following the due procedure of rightful appointment.
The student organisation said that despite them raising the issue of “due process” time and again in matters of such appointments, their appeals have been ignored, and therefore, they have been forced to seal the office and begin the protest.
The student body further stated that such an act goes against the continuous effort of senior orthopaedic surgeon Dr Govinda KC who has time and again staged hunger strikes in an attempt to bring reforms in the sector of medicine and medical education.
Denouncing the appointment carried out with “political backing”, ANNISU added that this protest is not against a specific person but against the system used to make such appointments.
Dr Divya Singh Shah, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s personal physician, has been appointed the Dean of Institute of Medicine (IOM) under Tribhuvan University. Three candidates had been recommended for the position by a recommendation committee. Apart from Prof Dr Shah, Prof Dr Pradeep Vaidya and Prof Dr Uttam Krishna Shrestha were recommended for the top post.
